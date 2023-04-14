Man, 60s, killed in hit and run with stolen Audi in Netherton

The male driver of the car fled on foot after hitting the pedestrian and crashing into a house.

Merseyside Police are hunting for a man who fled the scene after the stolen Audi he was driving hit and killed a pedestrian and then ploughed into a building.

Police and paramedics were called to Netherton at around 9.05pm on Thursday night. A man in his 60s, who had been struck by the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle, a dark-coloured Audi S8, which is suspected to have been stolen during a previous burglary, collided with the pedestrian and then crashed into a house on Morgan Mews. The male driver fled the scene on foot.

Detective Inspector Colin Rennison said: "We are in the very early stages of establishing the circumstances of this incident. Officers are currently at the scene and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out. We will also be checking CCTV and smart doorbell footage from the area in a bid to identify the male who was driving the vehicle.

"We are interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured Audi being driven in the area before the collision occurred. Any information you have, however small you may think it is, could prove to be vital to our enquiries.”

