Old Swan shooting: Man accused of fatally shooting ‘loving son and uncle’ in face appears in court
A young man accused of fatally shooting a man in the face in an Old Swan flat is to face trial this summer.
Shay Walker appeared for the first time at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday accused of murdering 50-year-old Peter Hale, who died after being shot at his home in Haslingden Close on January 29.
Walker, of Whitehouse Road, Stoneycroft, is also charged with possessing a firearm, a self-loading pistol, with intent to cause fear of violence.
His lawyer Charles Lander did not apply for bail and the 25-year-old defendant, who appeared from prison via video link, was further remanded in custody until April 19 when he is due to enter his pleas. During the ten minute hearing a date for his trial was listed to begin on July 22.
Mr Hale was shot in what police described as a 'targeted attack' on Monday 29 January and was treated by paramedics at the scene before being air lifted to hospital. He died on Sunday 4 February after nearly a week of fighting for his life.
Following the tragedy the family of Mr Hale described him as ‘a loving son, brother and uncle'. In a statement, they said: "No words can describe the loss we as a family are feeling following the tragic death of Pete. He was a happy go lucky type of man that has been taken by an act of gun violence. Rest in peace. You will be in our hearts forever."