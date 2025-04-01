Man arrested after large £80k cannabis farm uncovered in Skelmersdale drug raid
Police raided a property in the town under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.
More than 100 fully established cannabis plants were seized, with each mature plant typically worth around £800 on the street.
Officers also discovered that the household’s electrical mains had been bypassed by someone with “extremely questionable skills,” creating a significant fire hazard.
One man was arrested following the discovery.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “It’s not ‘just a bit of weed,’ and regardless of personal views, we will continue to tackle it within our community.
“It is illegal, fuels gangs, violence, the exploitation of vulnerable people, and finances other criminal activities. This will not be tolerated.
“We will continue to disrupt organised crime and the illegal manufacturing and distribution of controlled substances.”
