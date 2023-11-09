Police were called to St Johns Gardens in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in Liverpool city centre.

Merseyside Police received reports of the serious sexual assault at St Johns Gardens, near St George's Hall, at around 4am on Thursday morning. A 34-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody for questioning.

Merseyside Police confirmed that a full investigation is underway and that all reports of rape and sexual assault as taken 'extremely seriously'.

Detective Inspector Rob Pritchard said: “Although a man was quickly arrested at the scene our officers are currently on Hunter Street and St John’s Gardens to establish exactly what happened. “If you were on Hunter Street or St Johns Gardens early this morning and have any CCTV or doorbell footage of the area please contact us so we can continue to piece together the circumstances of this incident.”