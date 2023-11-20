Murder suspect detained under Mental Health Act after woman found dead in home
The 78-year-old man from Kirkby was arrested on suspicion of murder.
A man arrested on suspicion of murder has been detained under the Mental Health Act after a woman was found dead at her home in Kirkby on Friday night.
The woman, in her 70s, was found at a house on Denver Road around 11.30pm and has been named locally as 'Esther'. Paramedics attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 78-year-old man from Kirkby was arrested over the weekend and has now been detained under the Mental Health Act. The investigation is ongoing and a large police presence was still in place on Sunday evening as forensic examinations continued.
Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cox said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family during this tragic time and specialist officers are currently supporting them. An investigation is underway as we try to establish what has happened.
“Although we have made an arrest, we are still carrying out forensic examinations at the scene and will continue to review any CCTV footage in the area. If you have any information about this incident, then please get in touch with us so we can continue our enquiries.”
How to contact police: Anyone who has any information on this incident is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with the reference 23001154197.