Skelmersdale stabbing: Man arrested and murder probe launched after 15-year-old boy killed

A 28-year-old man has been arrested following the incident on Thursday night.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:27 BST

A murder investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Skelmersdale on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to Digmoor Road at around 9pm following reports of a teenager being attacked. But despite their best efforts, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. Lancashire Police have cordoned off the area as detectives and forensics officers continue the investigation.

Inspector Simon Pritchard, of Lancashire Police said: “Whilst we have made an arrest we would continue to appeal to anyone with information, or who feels they can assist with our enquiries, to come forward.

Digmoore Road, Skelmersdale. Image: Google Street View

"This happened near a busy dual carriageway, so we’d ask drivers to check their dash cam footage and think back to any unusual activity they may recall from the area. It’s important we build a picture of the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We recognise this will have caused some concern in the community but please be reassured incidents of this nature are rare and we have a dedicated team of detectives working on the case."

