Man arrested as 36-year-old dies in serious Wirral crash

"Although we have made an arrest, we are still appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or stopped at the scene to come forward. We are also appealing to any motorists who may have been driving in the location at the time and have a dash camera in their vehicle to contact us. "I would be grateful if you could check your footage as soon as possible and contact our officers if you have captured something of significance. If you witnessed this incident, captured it on dashcam or have any CCTV footage, please get in touch with our officers." Contacting Merseyside Police: Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Team on 0151 777 5747, email [email protected] or DM @MerPolTraffic on Twitter quoting reference 24000047886.