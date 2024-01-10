Man arrested as 36-year-old dies in serious Wirral crash
Merseyside Police are appealing for dashcam footage.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has died after a serious crash in Wirral.
At around 7.55am on Wednesday (January 10), a Kia Sportage car collided with a motorcyclist on Stadium Road in Bromborough, at the junction with Commercial Road.
The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old man, was treated at the scene by paramedics but was sadly pronounced dead.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Merseyside Police said the driver of the Kia Sportage car stopped at the scene and a 52 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He remains in police custody.
Inspector Tim Pottle from Roads Policing said: "Our sincere thoughts are with the man’s family at this tragic time and they are being supported by specially trained officers.
"Although we have made an arrest, we are still appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or stopped at the scene to come forward. We are also appealing to any motorists who may have been driving in the location at the time and have a dash camera in their vehicle to contact us. "I would be grateful if you could check your footage as soon as possible and contact our officers if you have captured something of significance. If you witnessed this incident, captured it on dashcam or have any CCTV footage, please get in touch with our officers." Contacting Merseyside Police: Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Team on 0151 777 5747, email [email protected] or DM @MerPolTraffic on Twitter quoting reference 24000047886.