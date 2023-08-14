Another fan was kicked out of Stamford Bridge by the Metropolitian Police as a result of the incident.

A man has been arrested following reports of ‘tragedy chanting’ at Sunday’s Premier League football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Some home fans were heard chanting offensive songs during the first half of the match that referred to the Hillsborough disaster. The Mirror reports chants of ‘always the victims’ and ‘murderers’ could be heard coming from the stands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Metropolitian Police confirmed on Sunday that one fan had been arrested on suspicion of public order offences, while another man was ejected from the stadium as a result of the incident. The force’s Football Unit said they worked with host club Chelsea to identify the two male suspects.

The arrest comes after football fans were warned ahead of the new season that they face being banned from football matches if they commit tragedy-related abuse. The Crown Prosecution Service also updated its guidance on football related offences so that tragedy chanting can be prosecuted as a public order offence.