Man arrested in Liverpool for 'photographing underneath women's skirts'

An arrest has been made after Merseyside Police spotted a man photographing women in Liverpool city centre.

At around 1.30am on Thursday (September 18), while on patrol on Fleet Street near to Concert Square, officers noticed a man acting suspiciously by walking close to women and covertly using his mobile phone to photograph underneath their skirts.

A 38-year-old man from Cardiff was arrested on suspicion of voyeurism.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ball said: “This behaviour our officers witnessed is totally unacceptable and won’t be tolerated. Women should be able to enjoy a night out without fear of being photographed in such an indecent way without their consent.

“Liverpool has been awarded Purple Flag status for the past 15 years and is one of the safest cities in the UK. We know that people travel far from far and wide to enjoy what is on offer here and we want that to continue.

“We have the ‘Safer Streets’ campaign, which also focuses on preventing sexual violence in the night-time economy, we regularly identify and proactively pursue perpetrators who pose a risk of harm to women and girls.

“We will continue to listen to the voices of women and girls to understand what more policing can do to keep them safe and will put effective measures in place to respond to those fears and concerns.”