Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Haydock

An arrest was made after a woman was found dead in her home.

Merseyside Police have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

The man was detained in the Liverpool area yesterday evening, following the discovery of the body of a woman at house in Piele Road in Haydock yesterday morning.

He has been taken into custody where he will be questioned by detectives and police are not looking for anyone else in connection to the murder.

Merseyside Police were contacted at 9.05am yesterday, following concern for the safety of a woman at a property in Piele Road.

Paramedics attended and found the woman, in her 40s, inside the property. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and police launched a domestic murder investigation.

A man in his 30s was also found close to the scene with injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries and continues to be questioned.

What have the police said?

Det Chief Inspector Allison Woods said: “We are committed to working with our communities and partners to tackle violence against women and girls and we will continue to do all we can to identify offenders and make our streets safer.

“My message to anyone suffering abuse is please do not suffer in silence. Violence against women and girls should never be tolerated and coming forward and speaking to us means that we can take positive action against offenders.

“You are not alone and there is a lot of help available, both via Merseyside Police and our partner organisations. As a society we need to take a strong stance against violence against women and we will continue to work with our partners. “I would also encourage neighbours and friends of those that are suffering from abuse to speak up. Trust your instincts - if something you’ve seen or heard doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. By knowing the signs of abuse, you could help a friend, colleague or family member. Domestic abuse isn’t just physical – it can be emotional, physical, sexual, financial or controlling behaviour.”

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting log 234 of 31st August. Information can also be reported via their online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.

Domestic Abuse help