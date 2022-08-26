The arrest was made after an armed night raid in the Merseyside area on Thursday night.

Merseyside Police have arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of nine year-old Liverpool schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot and killed at her home.

The 36-year-old man from Huyton was apprehended following an armed raid on Thursday night and is currently in custody, being questioned by detectives.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Olivia was fatally shot in the chest as her mother, Cheryl Korbel, struggled to close the door on a gunman at their home on Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot, on Monday night.

The gunman was chasing intended target Joseph Nee, 35, who burst into the house when Ms Korbel opened the door to investigate the commotion in the street.

Nee, who has served time in prison for drugs and burglary, and Ms Korbel were both hit when the shooter opened fire at the property and have been treated in hospital for their injuries.

The man detained by police last night is also facing two counts of attempted murder.

News of the arrest comes the day after Merseyside Police told the public they ‘would not rest’ until the man responsible for killing Olivia was caught.

Detectives also revealed in a press conference on Thursday that they had received key information from various sources pointing towards a suspect. The murder investigation is ongoing.

‘Heartbroken’ family pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A young girl lays a tribute in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night. The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed Olivia as he chased his intended target into her home. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022.

The family Olivia urged anyone with information regarding the murder to come forward as the paid tribute to their ‘baby’.

In a statement, the family said: “Liv was a unique chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born. She loved life and all it had to offer.

“Liv loved dressing up and was very particular on how she was dressed, like any other little girl she loved doing her makeup and nails, she was nine going on 19.

“Liv was adored by everyone who knew her and would instantly make friends with anyone and everyone. She was often seen going up and down the street on her new bike she had just got for her birthday.

Flowers are left near to the scene of an incident lin Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night.

“Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.

“We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life.

“If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a “snitch” or a “grass” it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.