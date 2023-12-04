The pedestrian was struck by a Ford Focus on Canning Street and later died of her injuries.

A 92-year-old woman has died following a serious road collision in Liverpool on Sunday, which saw parts of the city centre cordoned off by police.

The pedestrian was struck by a blue Ford Focus on Canning Street, near to the junction of Catharine Street, at around 5.55pm. She was left in a critical condition and sadly died from her serious injuries on Sunday evening.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene. A 33-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving. He remains in police custody.

The Roads Policing Unit carried out forensic examinations at the scene as a number of roads were closed and diversions put in place around the Hope Street, Canning Street and Faulkner Street area. Merseyside Police are appealing for any witnesses, CCTV, doorbell and dash camera footage which may assist the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper said: “Although we have arrested an individual, we are still appealing for information to help us find out the full circumstances of what happened. The area would have been busy with traffic and pedestrians at the time, so we are hoping that people can come forward with information, even if they believe it may be small or insignificant.

A general view of the junction of Canning Street and Catharine Street. Image: Google Maps