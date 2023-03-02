Man banned from touching parking meters in Liverpool

News bulletin: man banned from touching parking meters, two week cultural festival for Eurovision, This Girl Can campaign kicks off

🅿️ A 53-year-old man has been issued a Criminal Behaviour Order prohibiting him from touching any parking meters in Liverpool for two years after being convicted of theft. Nicholas Brennan, of Fenwick Street, was convicted of a recent theft from a parking meter in William Brown Street.

Community Policing Sergeant Charles Cottier said: “Offences against parking meters carry an enormous burden to the taxpayer which is unacceptable. For Liverpool City Council alone it is estimated to cost more than £100,000 per annum to repair damage to these machines.”

👨‍🎤 A two-week cultural festival will take over Liverpool in the run up to this year's Eurovision Song Contest. From Monday 1 to Sunday, May 14, the city will play host to EuroFest, featuring 24 commissions – 19 of which are collaborations between UK and Ukrainian artists – and will transform the city as fans from across the world descend on Liverpool.

🏃🏿‍♀️This Girl Can, Sport England's award-winning campaign to help women get active, has kick-started efforts in Liverpool to get more women exercising regularly and enjoying sport. A recent study found that 2.4 million fewer women than men strongly agree that sport and exercise are enjoyable and satisfying.