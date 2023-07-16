A man has been charged by Merseyside Police after a mum-of-four was killed in road crash involving a bin lorry and a Ford Fiesta in St Helens.
Michelle Atherton, 47, was treated at the scene for a serious head injury and was taken to hospital where she sadly died a short time later. The fatal collision occurred at the junction of Broad Oak Road and Delta Road at 7am on July.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kevin Marsh, 43, of Redgate Drive, in St Helens, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death whilst uninsured.
Ms Atherton, who was a passenger in the car, also leaves behind six grandchildren and your unborn grandchild. She was described by her family as having ‘a heart of gold and a smile that would light up any room that she graced’.
Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson said: “I would also like to thank the local community for their help to date with this investigation. Although a man has been charged in connection with this incident, we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”
How to contact police: Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call the Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 23000603150.