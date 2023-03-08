Man charged and two arrests in connection with murder of Elle Edwards

Elle Edwards was fatally shot at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey on 24 December.

A man has been charged and two more people arrested in connection with the murder of Elle Edwards on Christmas Eve.

Ms Edwards was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village when a gunman opened fire at the front entrance just before midnight on December 24.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 26-year-old beautician was celebrating the festive period with friends and is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.

Detectives investigating the murder arrested three people on Wednesday (8 March).

Thomas Waring, 20, of Private Drive, Barnston, Wirral has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, and assisting an offender. Waring will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following further warrants, a man from Heswall and a woman from Tranmere, both 23, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. Both suspects have now been released on bail.

Connor Chapman, 22, has already been charged with the murder of Ms Edwards, and two counts of attempted murder. His trial date is set for June 7.

Chapman has also been charged with three counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life and handling stolen goods, namely a Mercedes A Class.

Advertisement

Advertisement