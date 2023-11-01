Man charged following drive-by style shooting in Liverpool

Two other men arrested in connection with the incident at a property in West Derby have been conditionally bailed.

A man has been charged following a shooting incident in West Derby last month, Merseyside Police have confirmed.

Shots were fired at a house on Central Drive at around 8.20am on the morning of Thursday 19 October. No-one was injured but damage was caused to a wall and window at the property. Merseyside Police arrested two men in connection with the event and released CCTV images of two men on a distinctive green motorbike they wished to track down.

Anthony Milton, 19, of Peter Road, Liverpool, has now been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He appeared at Wirral Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning, and has been remanded to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday 29 November.

Two men, aged 30 and 34 year-old, who were both arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life have been conditionally bailed.

Detective Inspector John Mullen said: “Merseyside Police pro-actively investigates serious organised crime including the use of guns and the supply and distribution of drugs on Merseyside and is relentless in its pursuit of offenders.

“It is vital that members of our communities come forward with information so we can make our communities safer for the decent, law-abiding people who live in areas affected by gun crime. Where people are willing to support the police, we will ensure every possible avenue is progressed to protect them.”

