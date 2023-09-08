Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing at block of flats in Litherland
Matthew Horton, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man has been charged with murder after a 32-year-old man was stabbed to death at a block of flats in Litherland this week.
Police were called to a disturbance at a property on Sefton View at 11.35pm on Tuesday and found victim Matthew Horton with stab injuries. He was given CPR but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The area was cordened off, including a section of Moss Lane, while witness and forensic enquiries were made. A 25-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested on Wednesday.
Liam Thomas, 25, of Wooden Avenue, Crosby has now been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place. He has been remanded into custody to appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court on Friday, 8 September.
The 31-year-old woman from Litherland, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been bailed with conditions.