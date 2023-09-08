Register
Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing at block of flats in Litherland

Matthew Horton, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 8th Sep 2023, 07:15 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 07:31 BST
A man has been charged with murder after a 32-year-old man was stabbed to death at a block of flats in Litherland this week.

Police were called to a disturbance at a property on Sefton View at 11.35pm on Tuesday and found victim Matthew Horton with stab injuries. He was given CPR but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was cordened off, including a section of Moss Lane, while witness and forensic enquiries were made. A 25-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested on Wednesday.

Matthew Horton, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene. Image: Merseyside PoliceMatthew Horton, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene. Image: Merseyside Police
Liam Thomas, 25, of Wooden Avenue, Crosby has now been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place. He has been remanded into custody to appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court on Friday, 8 September.

The 31-year-old woman from Litherland, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been bailed with conditions.

