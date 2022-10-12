The 22-year-old was hit by a car on Sunday.

A man has been charged after an incident in Oswestry that led to the death of a Liverpool student.

Stephen McHugh, 27, of Artillery Road, Oswestry, has been charged with murder, causing grievous bodily harm and driving offences.

He is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today.

The charge relates to an incident on Willow Street on Sunday 9 October during which 22-year-old Rebecca Steer died.

Rebecca was struck by a car at around 2.50am on Sunday morning after it mounted the kerb outsidea takeaway. Tragically, she died of her injuries shortly after arriving at hospital.

A second person was also hit by the car but later released from hospital.

Rebecca’s family have described her as ‘the most loving, talented and kind hearted person you could ever wish to know’.

They went on to say: “We are all completely devastated by the loss of our beautiful girl Rebecca.”

The 22-year-old was studying at Liverpool John Moores University.