While the rest of us deal with more terrestrial travel issues, the co-founder of Swedish firm Jetson completed the ‘first ever’ commute in a new flying car.

With many of us struggling to commute amid national rail strikes, the shut down of Merseyrail, roadworks in the Mersey Tunnel and congestion on the roads, maybe it’s time to consider buying a flying car.

Yes, they do exist, but one of Jetson’s space-age vehicles will set you back around £68k.

Tomasz Patan, co-founder of Swedish firm Jetson, pilots the Jetson ONE vehicle.

Tomasz Patan, piloted the Jetson ONE from his Italian home to a company building in Tuscany. The firm say the journey time was reduced by 88% and that the flight marked a “momentous occasion for the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) sector”.

What is the Jetson ONE?

The aircraft is powered by eight electric motors, has a flight time of 20 minutes, and can reach a top speed of 102kph (63mph).

It is constructed of a race car inspired lightweight aluminium space frame and Carbon-Kevlar composite body.

Running on a high discharge lithium-ion battery, the vehicle can carry a pilot’s weight of 210 pounds (100kg).

“The Jetson is built like a formula one car for the sky and incredibly fun to fly,” Said Peter Ternstrom, co-founder and president of the company.

“Most importantly, the Flight Stabilisation System we developed makes flight super easy. We can make anyone a pilot in less than five minutes.

When can you buy a flying car?

The first-ever eVTOL commute was completed on May 21 after months of rigorous testing.

Jetson say their prototype “proof of concept” was finished in the spring of 2018, and have since been working on a “consumer-friendly” version. They add: “The entire 2022 production is sold out, but we are accepting orders for 2023 delivery.”