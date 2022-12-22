Register
Man denies the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel - Liverpool news headlines

Liverpool’s headlines for December 21.

By Emily Bonner
4 minutes ago

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Thomas Cashman, 34, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, appeared via video link at Liverpool Crown Court. He's denied murder, attempted murder and wounding with intent.

Ashley Dale’s family make fresh appeal on her birthday

The family of Ashley Dale are appealing for help in her murder investigation on what would have been her 29th birthday. Detectives continue to appeal for information surrounding the murder of Ashley, which happened in August in Old Swan. There have been 15 arrests, but so far, no one has been charged over her death.

750 driving offences identified on M6 at Haydock

National Highways says it identified more than 750 seat belt and mobile 'phone offences along a short section of the M6 in Merseyside earlier this month. At one point, a high-visibility camera placed in the roadworks south of junction 23 of the M6 at Haydock spotted an offence every 90 seconds.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel