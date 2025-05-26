Man detained after car hits Liverpool pedestrians during LFC parade celebrations

A man has been detained after a vehicle hit “a number of pedestrians” in Liverpool, shortly after LFC’s parade bus arrived in the city centre.

Videos shared to social media appear to show a vehicle among the crowds of Liverpool fans in the Water Street area, surrounded by police officers.

One X user shared a video and said: “Car has ploughed into fans after the Liverpool parade.” Another shared a video of multiple people appearing to be knocked down by a dark-coloured vehicle, though this has since been removed.

In a statement, Merseyside Police said: "We are currently dealing with reports of a road traffic collision in Liverpool city centre.

"We were contacted at just after 6pm today, Monday 26 May, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street. The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained.

"Emergency services are currently on the scene. We will issue more updates as we have them."

Full details about the incident are not yet known.