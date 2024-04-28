Man dies after falling from apartment block in Baltic Triangle

A man has died after falling from an apartment building in Liverpool city centre, Merseyside Police have confirmed. Emergency services were called to Hurst Street, in the Baltic Triangle, at around 9.20pm on Friday night.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue and North West Ambulance Service found a 57-year-old man with significant injuries and despite receiving treatment he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The area near the Baltic Fleet pub and Hampton by Hilton Hotel was cordoned off for several hours while police conducted enquiries into the incident. The force has since announced that the death is not being treated as suspicious. The man’s next of kin have been informed.