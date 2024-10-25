Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road closures have been put in place and police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

A man has tragically died after falling from a bridge on the East Lancashire Road in St Helens, Merseyside Police confirmed on Friday evening. The incident has led to road closures near the junction with Rainford Road and police are appealing for witnesses.

Emergency services were called to the busy A580 dual carriageway at around 1.20pm and police cordoned off the road to carry out enquiries. The man was pronounced dead and his next of kin have been notified.

The road closure remained in place on Friday night and motorists were advised to find alternative routes. Local reports state the East Lancs was closed from Moss Bank Road to Windle Island, in both directions.

A man died after falling from a bridge over the East Lancs. | Google Street View and stock.adobe

A statement from Merseyside Police said: "We can confirm that a road closure remains in place on the East Lancashire Road in St Helens after a man fell from a bridge this afternoon, Friday 25 October. The incident was reported to us at around 1.20pm and emergency services remain at the scene carrying out enquiries.

"Sadly, the man was pronounced deceased and his next of kin are being notified and will be supported by specialist officers. More updates will be provided when appropriate.

"A road closure is currently in place near its junction with Rainford Road. We ask motorists to avoid the area and find an alternative route while the incident is being dealt with. Thank you for your patience.”

If you witnessed this incident or have any information, please contact @MerPolCC or 101 with reference 445 of Friday 25 October."