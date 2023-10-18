Man dies after major Liverpool city centre crash

The crash on the Strand took place in the early hours of October 7.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has died after a major crash in Liverpool city centre earlier this month.

A white Audi TT that was spotted speeding down The Strand just after 1am on October 7, crashed into a Toyota Auris near the junction with Brunswick Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Toyota then collided with a 44-year-old pedestrian who had been walking on the footpath. He was treated at the scene for serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remained in a critical condition for several days.

The driver of the Audi fled the scene on foot. The driver of the Toyota, a man in his 50s, was treated for neck injuries.

Merseyside Police have now confirmed that the 44-year-old has died from his injuries and a post mortem will be carried out to establish his cause of death.

Connor Mears, 28, of no fixed abode, has now been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drugs, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and using a vehicle without insurance. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Wirral Magistrates Court on Monday.

The Strand near the junction with Brunswick Street. Image: Google Street View

Advertisement

Advertisement

Connor Mears, 28 years, of no fixed abode, who was driving the white Audi TT car, has been charged in connection with this incident. He appeared at Wirral Magistrates on Monday, October 9, where he pleaded guilty to all charges. The court further remanded him in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, November 6.

Two other people arrested in connection with the incident, a 53-year-old female and a 36-year-old male from Southport have been released pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, Lead Investigating Officer from the MATRIX Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our sincere thoughts are with the man’s family at this sad time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“I would like to thank the local community for their help to date with this investigation, including those who helped the injured people at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Although a man has been charged in connection with this incident, we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Any information could be vital to our investigation, so please get in touch.”