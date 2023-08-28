Man dies after crashing Mercedes into trees at Formby pinewoods

No other vehicles were involved in the crash at the end of ‘Millionaires’ Row’ in Formby.

A 57-year-old man has died after crashing his Mercedes A class into trees at Formby pinewoods on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called at around 2:10pm, after the dark blue car struck trees and overgrowth just beyond the entrance hut at the National Trust site, just off Victoria Road.

The driver was removed from his car and taken to Southport Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. There were no other vehicles involved, or people injured, in the collision at the busy beauty spot at the end of Formby’s ‘Millionaires’ Row’.

Merseyside Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has CCTV or dash camera footage which may have captured this 2022 model Mercedes A-class in the lead up to the incident.

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper said: “Our thoughts are with this man’s family at this devastating time. I would like to say, ‘thank you’ to the people who helped at the scene of this collision and have assisted with this investigation so far.

“If anyone recalls a vehicle matching this description in the area at the time, that raised any concerns, please contact our officers. Similarly, any residents or people walking along Victoria Road that may have seen this vehicle or if there are any properties on the route that have CCTV that would have captured the build up to this incident, I would appreciate you getting in touch.”