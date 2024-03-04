Man fighting for life in hospital after being hit by taxi in Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who was hit by a taxi in Liverpool city centre on Sunday is battling ‘life threatening injuries’ in hospital. The 46-year-old pedestrian was struck by a silver London-style Hackney cab at around 1.25am on Brownlow Hill, at the junction of Clarence Street.

The taxi driver, a 52 year-old man from Liverpool, stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving. Merseyside Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson said: “Our thoughts are with the male’s family as they await updates on his condition. This collision happened at a busy location and despite the time of night I believe it will have been witnessed by members of the public.

"I would appeal directly to anyone who saw anything and who has yet to speak with my team to please get in touch. In addition I would ask local businesses and homeowners with CCTV to check their systems to see if the collision has been captured."

A general view of the busy junction of Brownlow Hill and Clarence Street. Image: Google Street View

Sergeant Timpson, lead investigating officer from Merseyside Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), added: "We know the area was busy with traffic and as such I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time who has dashcam fitted to their vehicles to urgently review it. Any help we receive, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could assist our investigation."