How far would you go to make sure you always get the bargain price?

A scaffolder had his Tesco Clubcard permanently tattooed onto his arm - because he kept forgetting to take it with him when he visited the supermarket.

Dad-of-seven Dean Mayhew, 30, said he thought about the tattoo for several months before deciding to go under the needle.

He said despite shopping in Tesco up to three times a day, he regularly found himself having to pay more because he forgot his loyalty card.

So he got the QR code for his card tattooed on his right forearm - and it works under the scanner at the till.

Now, he collects Clubcard points and gets discounts on groceries every time he shops – as he literally can’t forget to bring it with him.

Dean Mayhew, who has a Tesco clubcard tattooed on his arm. Image: SWNS

Dean said: “People just say that it’s typical me – sometimes I’m not the cleverest of guys but they’ve said that for me, it’s pretty genius.

“I’ve got seven kids and I’m in there all the time - probably three times a day I’d say.

“I’ve been thinking of getting [the tattoo] for the last three to four months. Every time I go in there they ask if I’ve got my Clubcard but it’s always at home or I’ve lost it.”

Dean spent half an hour getting the tattoo earlier this month. He and his tattoo artist - Dan Rossetter, 39 - then visited the local Tesco Express to find out if it worked.

“I tried the self-checkout but it was quite awkward to use because I wasn’t doing it right so I said ‘let me go to the guy on the till’ – I went up there and it worked,” said Dean. “He couldn’t believe it.”

Dean Mayhew won’t forget his clubcard now. Image: SWNS

He added: “Every time I go in there they’re shocked and it’s good to see people’s faces. I could use the one on my phone but I want to use the one on my arm as it’s funny.

“Anything you can do with a normal Clubcard I can do with my arm. The tattoo is still in the healing process at the moment and still scabby.

“I don’t know if it will still work when it’s healed but I don’t see why it wouldn’t. I don’t regret stuff - I’m not one of those people. I don’t think it looks bad - I think it looks pretty cool.”

Tattoo artist Dan said: “I’ve been tattooing for 12 years so I’ve seen lot but I’d never seen a Tesco Clubcard as an idea before. At first I said ‘are you sure you want to do this’, but I saw the fun within it and thought ‘let’s do it’.

“I was anxious about how well it was likely to work as it’s an intricate bar code but Dean was quite relaxed about it and was going for the fun aspect – he said if it didn’t work it wasn’t the end of the world.

“I did the tattoo and we decided to pop to Tesco down the road – we went to the self-service checkout but because of the way the scanner is situated he couldn’t get his arm flat enough and we thought it didn’t work.

“We went to the till and a person with a scanner tried and on the first go it worked, Dean’s face lit up and I realised it actually did work.

“I think I’m always quite a fun outgoing type of guy anyway so it was a bit of banter and there is the element of it being a genius idea – it’s not something I would have come up with off the top of my head, to be honest I thought it was quite cool.”

Dean Mayhew has his Tesco Clubcard tattooed. Image: SWNS

Dean also admitted that he has considered getting a Nectar card for when he shops at Sainsbury’s - because he often forgets that too.

“I did think about getting another one but that’s a whole other thing,” he said.

“I quite often go between Sainsburys and Tesco’s and I forget that card too – I’d get my Nectar card tattooed on me.

“I’d probably get it on the same arm, just above the Tesco one really – I’ve already got one so why not get the other.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a clever idea but it’s just one of those things – it’s funny and it would definitely be useful.

“I think it’s a good idea – I have had a few people suggest the Sainsbury’s one, when I posted it on Facebook people said I would be doing Nectar next and I thought that was a good idea.