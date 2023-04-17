Police are still hunting the male driver of the car, who fled on foot after crashing into a house in Netherton.

A 63-year-old man knocked down and killed in Netherton by the driver of a stolen Audi who then ploughed into a house has been named as David Francis.

Well-known in his local area for going jogging in all weathers, he was affectionately known as the ‘Litherland Running Man’.

Police and paramedics were called to Netherton at around 9.05pm on Thursday 13 April but Mr Francis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Merseyside Police are still hunting for the male driver, who fled the black Audi S8 after crashing into a house on Morgan Mews. He left the scene on foot, along Swifts Lane, and is likely to have suffered injuries during the collision.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy McCourt said: “This is truly a horrific incident in which an innocent member of the public has been tragically killed by a stolen car. The driver of the car has then made off on foot ... it is only a matter of time before we find you and arrest you.”

The Audi S8 is believed to have been stolen in a burglary in the early hours of Thursday 13 April in the Harrison Drive area of Rainford. It is believed the offenders may have travelled to the Rainford area in a grey Audi Q2 which was stolen in a burglary in the Caithness Drive area of Crosby also during the early hours of 13 April. The Audi Q2 was recovered by police in Rainford.

Appeal for information: “The family and friends of the man who was killed have been left devastated by their loss and I am determined that we will get justice for them,” said DCI McCourt.

“If anyone in the community knows who that person is or has any information I would urge them to come forward. I would also appeal for any witnesses who may have CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage in the area of the collision or in the areas of Caithness Drive and Harrison Drive to please come forward and assist us.”

