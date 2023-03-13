A 46-year-old woman has appeared in court charged unlawful and malicious wounding.

A woman appeared in court on Monday following a serious stabbing incident at a house in Croxteth over the weekend.

Police were called to Carr Lane East about 6.30 pm on Saturday and a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to chest and leg injuries.

Natalie Bennett, 46, of Carr Lane East appeared before Liverpool Magistrates’ Court accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Casey Anderson with intent.

The court was told by the prosecution that the victim is in a critical condition although defence solicitor Emma Smith said they had been told on Sunday that he was stable.

No bail application was made and the magistrates further remanded Bennett in custody to appear at the crown court on April 11.

Merseyside Police confirmed on Sunday that a 44-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 49-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and section 18 wounding with intent. They have both been conditionally bailed pending further enquiries.

