Man in hospital with 'serious injuries' following police car crash

Merseyside Police were responding to an emergency incident when the crash occurred.

A Merseyside man is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash with a police car.

At around 9.30pm on Sunday (November 26), emergency services were called to reports of a collision on North Road, St Helens. The crash involved a black Volkswagen Passat and a marked police car which was responding to an emergency incident.

The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. A police officer also sustained a serious injury to his arm.

North Road, St Helens. Photo: Google Maps

The incident is being referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and Merseyside Police are appealing for anyone who saw the crash, or who has dash cam footage, to come forward.