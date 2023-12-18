Man jailed over ‘shocking’ stabbing of 12-year-old boy at children's party
The boy was chased down by two men in Bootle and stabbed multiple times.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been jailed for six years after a 12-year-old boy was chased down and then stabbed multiple times at a children’s birthday party in Bootle.
Mason Clague, 23, of Southport Road, Bootle, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday for assisting in the stabbing, after being found guilty of wounding with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm following a trial in October.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The jury heard that on 7 April 2021, the young victim was chased by two men into the garden of an address on Southport Road where a children’s birthday party was being held.
The boy was attacked and stabbed three times in the leg, which required hospital treatment but was not life threatening. Clague was arrested the next day, 8 April 2021.
Detective Chief Inspector Ben Dyer said: “This was an extremely shocking incident where a young boy was attacked and injured. The events that day stunned the local community.
“Thankfully the young victim’s injuries were not life-threatening but the incident could easily have ended in more tragic circumstances. This dangerous and callous assault is still having a significant and lasting impact on the young boy, which will continue for a long time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We hope that today’s sentencing will provide the victim and his family with some comfort in knowing that Clague is paying for his crime. I hope Clague will use this time to reflect on his despicable actions of that day and realise the significant impact it has had on his victim, his family and children attending the birthday party – a day which was meant to have been a happy occasion.”