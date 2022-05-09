Man arrested on suspicion of murder after victim falls from window in Walton

Police have arrested a 43-year-old man who is known to the victim.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an incident at a property in Longmoor Lane, Walton.

A man in his 40s has died after falling from the window of a house in Longmoor Lane, Walton.

Police have arrested a 43-year-old man, who is known to the victim, on suspicion of murder. His is in custody and is being questioned by police.

In a statement, Merseyside Police said that at around 9.55pm on Sunday 8 May, a report was received that a man in his 40s had fallen from the window of a property on Longmoor Lane, near to the junction with Inglis Road.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital where he died. Police said his next of kin are in the process of being informed.

CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Road closures are currently in place on Longmoor Lane between Greenwich Road and Hall Road while enquiries are carried out.

Motorists are advised to see alternative routes were possible.

What has been said by Merseyside Police?

Detective Inspector Gary Stratton said: “We are in the extremely early stages of an investigation, and I would appeal to anyone who has any information at all to come forward.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish exactly what happened and our officers are at the scene while we conduct house-to-house enquiries and gather information.

“If you saw or heard any suspicious behaviour in the area this evening then please let us know. Similarly if you were driving down Longmoor Lane and have dashcam footage then please review it and contact us if you see anything. All information you hold could be vital to our investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or with any information, please contact Merseyside Police via the social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ or call 101 with reference 22000315871.