A man has pleaded guilty to stalking Shirley Ballas for more than six years.

Kyle Shaw, 37, today (February 25) pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to stalking the dancer and Strictly star between August 31, 2017 and November 29, 2023. He also admitted possession of a quantity of cannabis.

Kyle Shaw (left) arrives at Liverpool Crown Court, he has pleaded guilty to stalking Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas between August 31 2017 and November 29 2023. He also admitted possession of a quantity of cannabis. Picture date: Tuesday February 25, 2025. | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The court heard that Mr Shaw, of Whetstone Lane in Birkenhead, made “continued unwanted attempts” to contact Ballas and even shared a picture of her home on social media.

Mr Shaw was given conditional bail ahead of a sentencing hearing due to take place on April 1.