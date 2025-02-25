Wirral man admits stalking Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas
A man has pleaded guilty to stalking Shirley Ballas for more than six years.
A Wirral man has admitted stalking Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.
Kyle Shaw, 37, today (February 25) pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to stalking the dancer and Strictly star between August 31, 2017 and November 29, 2023. He also admitted possession of a quantity of cannabis.
The court heard that Mr Shaw, of Whetstone Lane in Birkenhead, made “continued unwanted attempts” to contact Ballas and even shared a picture of her home on social media.
Mr Shaw was given conditional bail ahead of a sentencing hearing due to take place on April 1.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.