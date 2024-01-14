Man raped and robbed in Liverpool city centre
Police are hunting for a suspect who fled towards Lime Street station after the attack.
Merseyside Police have launched a investigation after a man was raped and robbed in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The victim, in his 30s, was attacked by another male in St John's Gardens at around 4.30am on 13 January. The offender took a piece of jewellery during the incident before fleeing on foot towards Lime Street train station.
Emergency services attended the scene and a police cordon was put in place. Chief Inspector Dave Currie said: “I understand incidents of this nature will cause concern, but please be reassured that we take all reports of rape and sexual assault extremely seriously and we are determined to find the person responsible.”
He added: “If you have any information about this incident, or you were driving past the area at the time and have dashcam footage showing anything suspicious, please get in touch as a matter of urgency.
“Rape is an unimaginably awful crime that we hope no one has to go through, but if you or someone you know has experienced rape or sexual assault, please have the confidence to speak to us and report it. We will listen carefully and do everything we can to bring such offenders to justice.”