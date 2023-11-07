Man shot in ‘targeted attack’ in Liverpool
The man, in his 30s, is being treated in hospital as crime scene investigators carry out forensic examinations at the scene.
Merseyside Police believe the shooting of a man in a street in Speke on Monday night was a targeted attacked and are appealing for information from the public to help with their investigation.
The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital after been shot in the leg on Millwood Court, off Alderfield Drive, at around 8pm last night. His injuries are not life threatening and he remains in a stable condition.
Crime scene investigators are carrying out forensic examinations at the scene and house-to-house inquiries are underway. Officers will also be looking at CCTV from the area in a bid to identify the person responsible.
Detective Chief Inspector Paul McVeigh said: “We are in the early stages of the investigation, however this appears to be a targeted attack. Fortunately, the man’s injuries are not life threatening. The community will understandably be concerned by this incident, but please know that we are doing everything in our power to find the person responsible.”
High visibility patrols have been stepped up in the area to reassure local residents. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information about what happened is asked to contact police.
DCI McVeigh added: “My message to those involved in gun crime and serious organised crime is clear – Merseyside Police will never rest on our laurels and we are relentless in our pursuit of those involved.
"We are committed to tackling gun crime, but we can’t do it on our own. I would urge people from the community who may have any information which could help us to contact us. Any information provided will be acted upon. If you have any information at all, which may help us piece together the evidence we require, please call."
How to contact police: Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with reference 23001105806. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.