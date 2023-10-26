The man, in his 20s, is being treated in hospital and the area in Kirkdale has been cordoned off.

Merseyside Police have launched an investigation and cordoned off a major city road after a man was shot in the back in Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The man, in his 20s, self-presented at hospital around 10pm with a gunshot wound and is currently being treated for his injuries. It is believed he was in the Stanley Road area of Kirkdale earlier that evening when the incident happened.

Officers are carrying out CCTV and witness enquiries in the vicinity and there are road closures in place while the investigation is ongoing. Forensics have been on the scene and a cordon is in place from Primrose Street to Fountains Road.

Chief Inspector Chris Bland said: “The investigation is in the very early stages. What we do know is that a man in his 20s presented at hospital with an injury to his back and it was reported that he had been shot by an unknown offender.

“We are currently studying CCTV and dashcam footage in the Stanley Road area to establish what has taken place and are encouraging anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information to either speak to the officers at the scene, contact us directly or call Crimestoppers anonymously.

“We are committed to finding the person or people for committing such reckless acts and would ask our communities to support us in our investigation by telling us what they know so we can take positive action."