A man was attacked in his own home after a masked man forced his way in.

Just after 9.20pm on Monday (August 7), Merseyside Police received a report that a man had been attacked at an address on Snowberry Road, Dovecot.

A masked man forced open the door and struck him several times before leaving the house.

The victim was taken to hospital after suffering lacerations to the back of his head and has since been discharged after receiving treatment.

A police cordon is still in place on Snowberry Road and crime scene investigators are carrying out forensic examinations at the scene and house-to-house. CCTV enquiries are also being carried out in the area in a bid to identify the offender.

Detective Inspector Michael Fletcher said: “This was a terrifying and violent attack on a man who has suffered significant cuts and wounds to his head. The investigation is in its very early stages and I would like to reassure residents that our officers remain at the scene to investigate the attack.

“At this point we believe that the offender was armed with a sharp object and we are determined to find this and whoever was responsible for this frightening assault.

“The incident happened late last night when people would have been inside their homes therefore I would urge residents to think about what they may have seen, or heard, as it could be vital. Similarly, if you have any doorbell footage that could have captured the incident please check your systems and contact police if you have any evidence.

“Information from our community is vital if we are to stop people carrying any dangerous weapons in Merseyside that causes such violence and fear on our streets.”