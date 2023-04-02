Merseyside Police are appealing for witnesses to the late night attack.

A man in his 30s was stabbed in his legs and body and had his Audi A4 car stolen in an attack in Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter on Saturday night.

Merseyside Police responded to reports of an assault in the area of Back Percy Street at 10.25pm. A full investigation is underway and detectives are appealing for witnesses as they conduct house-to-house and CCTV enquiries in the local area.

The man suffered a number of puncture wounds. His silver Audi A4, which was stolen during the incident, was found burnt out on Howards Way at around 1.50am on Sunday morning. The car has been recovered for forensic examination.

Detective Inspector Amy Smith said: “The investigation is currently in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has taken place.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Back Percy Street at around 10.25pm last night who saw or heard anything suspicious or anyone who believes they captured footage of the Audi car being driven away from the area on dashcam or CCTV to contact us.

“I would similarly ask for anyone who may have seen the car being left on Howards Way to get in touch as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.”

Contact: Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 23000276878.