A man has been arrested after a member of the public was threatened with a knife.

A man has been arrested after a knife incident in Wirral.

Merseyside Police arrested a 27-year-old man after a member of the public was threatened with a knife at the junction of Dock Road and Tower Road in Birkenhead at around 7.30pm on Monday. It was reported the man walked off after the incident.

Officers then attended and conducted a search of the area, where Police Dog Yoko apprehended a man on Oakdale Road in Seacombe.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, criminal damage and possession of a knife in a public place.