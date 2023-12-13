Police dog apprehends suspect after knife incident in Birkenhead
A man has been arrested after a member of the public was threatened with a knife.
Merseyside Police arrested a 27-year-old man after a member of the public was threatened with a knife at the junction of Dock Road and Tower Road in Birkenhead at around 7.30pm on Monday. It was reported the man walked off after the incident.
Officers then attended and conducted a search of the area, where Police Dog Yoko apprehended a man on Oakdale Road in Seacombe.
The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, criminal damage and possession of a knife in a public place.
Merseyside Police are carrying out CCTV and witness enquiries, and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information on the incident to come forward. A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: "If you have any information on this incident please contact our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with any information, with reference 23001257745."