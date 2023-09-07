Broadgreen Hospital cordoned off after man walks in with multiple stab wounds
A man showed up at Broadgreen Hospital with multiple stab wounds to his chest and back.
At around 10.50am, a man in his 20s arrived at the hospital with multiple stab wounds to his chest and back. Merseyside Police believe that the injuries are connected to an earlier incident at around 10.30am, when a man was reportedly stabbed on West Derby Road.
The victim has since left Broadgreen and been taken to Aintree Hospital by paramedics for treatment. A cordon is in place on West Derby Road.
According to a spokesperson for Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, a temporary cordon was put in place at the Alexandra Wing of Broadgreen Hospital, but it has now been lifted and all entrances are back open as normal.
Chief Inspector Colin Dyer said: “We are in the very early stages of an investigation and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. If you witnessed the incident on West Derby Road, please get in touch. Likewise, if you live in the area or were driving past and have footage, let us know because it could be vital to our investigation.”
Contacting the police: If you have any information, you can DM @MerPolCC on X/Twitter or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ quoting log 0288 of 7th September.