Train services in and out of Manchester are set to be impacted today

This comes as emergency services were at the scene of a vehicle found on the line at Salford. National Rail expect there to be disruption until around 1pm.

Several lines around the North West have been affected by the incident. These are outlined below.

Northern services between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Airport, between Wigan North Western and Manchester Victoria, also between Chester and Leeds / Manchester Victoria.

TransPennine Express services between Liverpool Lime Street and Hull / Manchester Victoria / Newcastle, also between Lancaster and Manchester Airport. Transport for Wales services between Chester / Llandudno and Manchester Airport / Manchester Oxford Road, also between Holyhead and Manchester Airport.

Customers are encouraged to check with National Rail on the status of the journey.

Bus replacement services

A rail replacement bus service will depart hourly from these stations at 30 minutes past each hour:

Newton-le-Willows calling all stations to Manchester Victoria

Manchester Victoria calling all stations to Newton-le-Willows

A bus will depart Earlestown at 7.30am calling at all stations to Manchester Piccadilly.