- A man's body has been found in the River Mersey near Fort Perch Rock in New Brighton. A member of the public made the discovery on Sunday morning. The investigation is in its early stages, and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.
- Opposition to Wirral's new 20mph zones is growing louder as a new petition calls for Wirral Council to reverse its plans. The local authority plans to reduce the speeds on nearly 1,000 roads in the second of four phases to roll out new zones across the Wirral.
- A unique recreational area, called Southern Grasslands has been created in Liverpool. It is the largest transformed urban green space opened in Liverpool in the 21st century. Soil from the Festival Gardens development zone has been used to create this eco-haven for wildlife.
Man’s body discovered in Mersey and new 24-acre green space opens to the public - news headlines
