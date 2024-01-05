Construction began on the terminal in 2019 and the Manx Government has pencilled in a date to welcome the first passengers onto the ferry.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An update has been issued on the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal project

The construction of the terminal linking the Isle of Man to Liverpool is on track to be completed by its deadline of March this year after previous delays have held up the project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today the Manx Government confirmed the project is set to welcome the first passengers onto the ferry towards the end of March.

The project was started in November 2019 with an initial deadline of August 2021, though that was delayed with the Manx Government citing the impact of the pandemic. However, in October of last year a major milestone was reached when the linkspan (a type of drawbridge) was installed.

Passengers are expected to be welcome to the ferry terminal at the end of March

The operation involved the use of a specialist crane ship carrying infrastructure weighing a total of 430 tonnes into place at the new facility.

A spokesperson for the Manx Government said: "The Isle of Man Government looks forward to the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal coming into full operation soon and wishes to thank local residents and the wider community for their patience and support while construction has been ongoing."