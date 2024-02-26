Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of commuters on Merseyrail’s busy Northern line face disruption this weekend as planned engineering works take place on part of the network.

Crucial maintenance is being carried out from Moorfields to Hall Road on Saturday 2 March and Sunday 3 March, meaning sections of the Southport, Hunts Cross, Ormskirk and Headbolt Lane lines will be closed.

Rail replacement bus services will run on the affected sections. However, buses will be unable to call at Liverpool Central station and customers are advised to alight at Moorfields station instead.

Merseyrail deputy managing director, Suzanne Grant, said: “We apologise to customers for the disruption caused during this period of planned engineering work.

“We work hard with Network Rail to try and avoid scheduling engineering work when it will affect customers. Unfortunately, at times when vital maintenance must be carried out it is impossible to avoid some disruption. I’d like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding while this work is carried out.”

Planned engineering work being undertaken by Network Rail on Saturday 2 March and Sunday 3 March, will mean rail replacement bus services will be running on Merseyrail’s Northern line on both days. Image: Merseyrail

Full details of where rail replacement bus services will run from are as follows;

Saturday 2 March:

Southport and Hunts Cross lines

Trains will run between:

Hunts Cross and Liverpool Central.

Hall Road and Southport.

Rail replacement buses will run between:

Brunswick and Hall Road via Moorfields calling at all stations except Liverpool Central.

An express rail replacement bus service will run between Liverpool South Parkway and Hall Road, calling at Moorfields only, between 07:00 – 19:00.

Customers travelling on the Hunts Cross line towards Southport are advised to change at Brunswick for rail replacement buses to Hall Road where they can pick up a connecting train to Southport.

Ormskirk line

Trains will run between:

Walton and Ormskirk.

Rail replacement buses will run between:

Moorfields and Aintree calling at all stations.

Headbolt Lane line

Trains will run between:

Rice Lane and Headbolt Lane.

Rail replacement buses will run between:

Moorfields and Headbolt Lane calling at all stations.

Sunday 3 March:

Southport and Hunts Cross lines

Trains will run between:

Hunts Cross and Liverpool Central.

Hall Road and Southport.

Rail replacement buses will run between:

Brunswick and Hall Road via Moorfields calling at all stations except Liverpool Central.

Ormskirk line

Trains will run between:

Walton and Ormskirk.

Rail replacement buses will run between:

Moorfields and Aintree calling at all stations.

Trains will run between:

Rice Lane and Headbolt lane

Rail replacement buses will run between: