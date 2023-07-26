Everything you need to know about this weekend’s festivities.

This weekend, thousands of people will descend on Liverpool as the city’s annual pride festival takes place once again.

Kicking off on Saturday, July 29, the celebrations will differ from previous years, with no main stage area or headline act due to the lack of a major sponsor. However, the festival is still bound to impress with a series of pop-ups, specially curated zones, street parties and food vendors.

As usual, there will be a march in celebration of pride, and with attendees shouting loud for LGBT+ rights.

March with Pride: The city region’s annual ‘March with Pride’ is being held jointly with KyivPride, the LGBT+ organisation of the Ukrainian capital as well welcoming Ukrainian delegates and community members from across the UK and Europe. The march will take place during the festival (Saturday, July 29) - muster is from 10:30, speeches at 11:15 and the march starts from 12:00.

The march will begin at St George’s Plateau then go down Williamson Square and through Whitechapel. Next, attendees will head to Lord Street, then Cook Street and the Pride Quarter. Then, they will be directed down Dale Street, onto Water Street before ending the march at Pier Head - this year’s Food and Drink Zone.

To accommodate the march and various zones across the city centre, a series of road closures will be in place.