Marks and Spencer joins Gravity MAX in the former Debenhams building.

Marks and Spencer has officially opened its new store in Liverpool ONE, after relocating from Church Street.

The brand-new store, in the former Debenhams building, opened for the first time on Tuesday morning as hundreds of people eagerly queued outside.

The first 200 customers received golden tickets, with each person guaranteed to win something, from a bag of Percy Pigs to a £200 voucher.

Arriving around 8.30am, we were handed a golden ticket but, sadly didn’t win big, our prize being a voucher for £5 off a £25 spend. Chatting to customers in the queue, we spoke to a man who was very pleased to win £20, and a lady who also received a £5 off voucher.

Just before 9.00am, loyal customer of the Church Street store, Jean, 81, cut the ribbon and officially opened the brand-new shop as crowds of customers cheered.

We then headed in through the Lord Street entrance, greeted by Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar, as well as friendly staff handing out bags.

Inside: It felt incredibly weird to enter what I’ve always known as Debenhams and see M&S products everywhere, but the new store really is lovely.

It is definitely smaller than the former Compton House store, but the layout is open and bright and everything feels more spread out. The self-service tills are modern and much easier to find than in the old store, and all aisles are clearly signposted.

The food hall - which has its own street entrance too - was the highlight, and I was impressed to see the large, well signposted ‘Plant Kitchen’ and ‘Made Without’ section, making it easier for those with allergies to find what they’re looking for. There’s also a large selection of fresh fruit and veg, a bakery and more, AND a lovely coffee shop.

Other features include a Travel Money and Click and Collect counter, a clothing department with changing rooms, a ‘Cook and Dine’ homewares section and beauty department.

