A brand new trader is set to join Liverpool’s Baltic Market. Created by none other than the city’s very own UFC flyweight star Meatball Molly, alongside her best friend and creator of The Macro Kitchen, Joel McCarthy, Polpetta, which means meatball in Italian, will offer an array of delicious dishes including Italian subs, pasta and sides.

Having wanted to collaborate on a concept for a number of years, Molly, 33, from Norris Green and Joel, 32, from Penny Lane, set their hearts on launching Polpetta after a few Guinnesses. With Italian cuisine being their favourite type of food, the pair said they love how it brings people together and creates a community feel, reminding them of Liverpool.

After running the second busiest subway in the UK at the age of 18-22 and gaining her nickname Meatball, kindly given to her by her training mates, it’s Molly’s time to put years of training and her own name behind some delicious food.

Joel has been running his own business, The Macro Chef, for the last few years, amassing a following of health-conscious and flavour-hunting patrons by serving up the healthiest and tastiest macro meals, including custom plans for Molly and Next Gen MMA stars.

On launching Polpetta for the first time, Molly and Joel said: “After years of wanting to bring our concept to life, it feels amazing to be launching Polpetta at Baltic Market next month! The market is the perfect place to launch our start-up, giving us a platform to showcase our Italian-inspired dishes to the people of Liverpool and beyond who regularly visit the venue.

Molly and Joel.

“We’ve carefully created the menu at Polpetta to give our guests a true taste of Italy with big, bold flavours. We’re preparing to open at the Baltic Market just like we’re training for a fight… The training is over and we’re ready for the weigh-in and to smash it.”

On the menu: Polpetta will serve up subs including the Meatball Sub with beef and sausage meatballs, sugo, provolone, pecorino and basil, as well as the Deli Meat Sandwich with whipped nduja ricotta, fennel salami, bresaola, honey vinaigrette and seasonal salad leaves. There’s also the Heavyweight Sandwich packed with Italian beef, braised beef, beef fat mayo, roasted peppers, pickled onion and bone marrow jus or for veggies, you’ll find the Aubergine Fritter; marinated fried aubergine, sun-dried tomato mayo, fontina and salsa verde.

When it comes to pasta dishes, Polpetta’s guests will be able to tuck into Spaghetti Polpetta with 36-month parmesan and gremolata and the Fettuccine Alfredo with truffle pecorino and pangrattato.

Sides include courgettes fries with parmesan, roast garlic aioli and lemon, House-made crisps and olives, with Polpetta also revealing weekly specials with a variety of inspired dishes.

Opening: Polpetta will be available at the Baltic Market from Wednesday July 5.