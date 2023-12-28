Meet the Korean man going viral teaching Scouse on the internet

'Korean Billy' teaches English learners about the Scouse dialect on YouTube and Instagram.

English is regarded as a difficult language to learn and the Scouse dialect is perhaps even harder to grasp.

Yet, one man on a mission to teach those Liverpudlian quirks as part of learning English. Korean Billy, or Seong-Jae Kong, is an interpreter, teacher and video creator who makes videos about British culture, particularly Scouse culture.

His videos, posted on both Youtube and Instagram, are watched by hundreds of thousands of people. In them, he teaches his viewers about Scouse words and sayings.

In one video, posted earlier this month, Korean Billy explains the word 'wool', used to describe someone from the outer areas of Merseyside. In others, he discusses the use of 'chocka', meaning busy or packed, and 'swerve' meaning to avoid, as well as an array of other Scouse terms that you'll hear everyday in Liverpool.

Korean Billy teaching English learners the use of 'Crimbo' in the Scouse dialect

Billy, originally from Busan, says his interest in Scouse and other English dialects came when he went on an exchange programme to Preston, and would take regular trips into the Liverpool and other parts of the northwest.

His videos are adored by many, including Scousers, many of whom regularly comment under his videos about how he is a 'proper boss'.

As well as Scouse, Billy also covers a variety of other dialects including 'Roadman', Manchester dialect and Northern Ireland dialects. He has also appeared on TV speaking about his antics covering UK dialects.