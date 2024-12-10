Meet the Liverpool theatre group spreading joy and cheer in care homes this Christmas

A theatre production created by and for people living in care homes is spreading joy and goodwill across Liverpool this Christmas.

That Theatre Group have been working with residents living with Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and Dementia across Merseyside to produce the show before taking it on tour across care homes.

Producer Peter Ward told LiverpolWorld: "The reason really was to bring some joy, some entertainment, and to remind those older people that they're not being forgotten."

Peter was inspired by his partner Graeme Phillips, renowned Artistic Director of the Unity Theatre, who moved into a care home during the pandemic, telling us: "That was at a time when relatives used to visit their loved ones and look through the window.

“I used to get very angry at the politicians, I used to get very upset, and I thought, well, don't just get angry at the TV and these people, do something about it. So I put my 35 years of working in theatre to some good use."

The show was produced by the company, which took workshops into care homes in Merseyside. The residents were encouraged to share their memories of Christmases gone by as well as their hopes for the new year.

Peter said: "We went to 11 care homes, and we had conversations with over 100 people, most of whom are living with dementia or some neurological neurodegenerative disease. So throughout the show year, the voices of over 100 people who are telling the story, they write the script, and then the actors enact those pieces either through choreography or mime."

Arts Council England is financially supporting the project, but they still require match funding to tour the show and deliver regular activities in care homes, so the team is crowdfunding to bring Winter Wonderland to as many people as possible.