Meet the man who left pop music and became a chimney sweep

If you thought chimney sweeps only existed in Mary Poppins, let us introduce you to Elliot Locke. After his time in the 90's pop group Maxx, Elliot relocated to the North West and returned to the career he got his first taste of as a child. The trade is in his blood as his father and grandfather both worked as chimney sweeps.

Elliott told LiverpoolWorld: "My grandad started after coming out the TA (Territorial Army). Him and his mate they started it together. Bill didn’t carry on but my grandad did. It just worked, it took off."

Originally from Kent he's now settled in Runcorn but still carries on the family tradition down to the traditional top hat. There are superstitions surrounding chimney sweeps here and across Europe. Elliot is even asked to come to weddings as it's considered good luck for a bride to see one on her wedding day.

Elliott said: "I basically just turn up, shake the grooms hand, give the bride a kiss on the cheek and wish them luck. So the superstition of chimney sweeps is an interesting one. It’s also touched on in Mary Poppins. Others have said can you present champagne in a lucky horseshoe. Others have said, can you present a miniature chimney sweep. So, everyone’s got different ideas of how to express that tradition."